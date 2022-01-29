SUWANEE — America’s favorite downsizer is back for a third season.
“Legacy List with Matt Paxton” will began airing on Mondays this month with eight new one-hour episodes on PBS focusing on families across the country looking to downsize with the help of Paxton, a Suwanee resident, and his team of Jaime Ebanks, Avi Hopkins and Mike Kelleher to help them decide what to keep and what to let go.
In keeping with the show’s first two seasons, Paxton has each family create a “Legacy List,” composed of items they feel are essential or items they’d like to have or learn more about. The items become topics of the conversations that Paxton has with families as he learns the story and significance of each item and why the family holds it in such high regard.
“Legacy List with Matt Paxton” — which airs Saturdays on GPB at 4 p.m. and on Mondays on WPBA at 4 p.m. — isn’t as much a show about downsizing as it is about a family’s desire to hold on to what’s most important as Paxton meets with families across the country, from New York to New Mexico.
“At the end of the day, it is just stuff, and what’s important are the stories behind the items,” Paxton said. “One of the most common questions I get asked is what to do with china. If you aren’t using the china everyday, just give it away. I don’t even use mine, and I had my mom’s, my grandma’s and my own china. When I moved to Georgia, I just donated it all to a children’s art school. They smashed it all to pieces and made mosaic art with it. Do I miss them? Not at all.”
This season, Paxton met with families residing in New York City, Boston, Charlottesville, Va., Virginia Beach, Va., Columbus, Ohio, Pittsburgh, Texas and New Mexico.
“The theme of this season stays the same, but the stories are great,” he said. “You have families that have items they want to know more about. The passion these families have for learning about the items they have is greater than ever.”
In the first episode, Paxton’s team works with a New York City couple looking to move from Queens, N.Y., to Hudson Valley, N.Y. But before they move, they want to find misplaced family heirlooms that include a piece of tile from Ellis Island and a radio from the 1939 World’s Fair.
Paxton said he tries to be as honest as possible to those he helps downsize.
“Your home is not an expensive storage unit for stuff your children don’t really want,” he said. “Why are you saving stuff for your kids that they don’t even want? Let’s face it: 90 percent of the things we own we don’t really care about. It is something you bought in a store years ago. If you get rid of it and you need to buy it again, you are probably going to be able to buy a better one at a better price.”
Steve Humble, the show’s executive producer, said the show connects people of all backgrounds.
“Matt and the team were able to move about the country this season and find some special families with heartwarming stories that we all can connect with,” he said. “His downsizing expertise and big heart are on full display once again, and viewers will enjoy the journey Matt takes them on.”
Paxton has become the country’s premier expert in downsizing and decluttering, which he became involved in after his father, stepfather and both of his grandfathers died in the same year, leaving him with several estates to get in order simultaneously. He has been involved in the space for 20 years, including being featured for 12 seasons on the A&E hit show “Hoarders.”
“Legacy List with Matt Paxton,” which also streams on pbs.org, is produced by MY Entertainment and Shipyard Entertainment in association with VPM, Virginia’s home for public media, and distributed by American Public Television.
American Public Television distributes more than 250 new program titles annually, with more than a third of the top 100 highest-rated public TV titles in the company’s catalogue, including “Doc Martin,” “Midsomer Murders,” “America’s Test Kitchen From Cook’s Illustrated,” “AfroPoP,” “Rick Steves’ Europe,” “Kevin Belton’s New Orleans Kitchen” and “Pacific Heartbeat.”
The show will be complemented with the release of Paxton’s new book that will hit shelves in February, “Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff: Declutter, Downsize, and Move Forward With Your Life.” The book centers on nine steps to downsize and declutter a home.
“When I moved to Georgia, I had to get rid of 80 percent of my stuff,” said Paxton, who lives with his wife, Zoe Kim, and their seven kids in Suwanee. “It was a pandemic, so I started taking notes and go step by step on how to downsize. I wanted to be able to share what I did with everyone. Do I need to keep jeans that are four sizes too small? Of course not. I’m not going to lose 40 pounds.
“Do I need to keep pictures of landscapes or that have people I don’t know or don’t like anymore? Of course not. If you don’t have a story behind it, something you will always remember and want to share with your kids, then you probably don’t need it.”
