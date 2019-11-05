THOMASVILLE — Up for a day in the country?
Pebble Hill Plantation in Thomasville will not disappoint. Visitors can choose a grounds-and-house tour admission or a grounds-only admission. If there is interest in Southern plantation history, the house tour is a must. The room-by-room tour highlights the history of the Hanna family and their meticulously decorated plantation home.
The grounds are acres and acres of natural beauty. Spend the whole day exploring and relaxing. There is a serene sense of peace when entering the gates of Pebble Hill Plantation. The expansive grounds offer so many opportunities to enjoy peaceful moments of solitude. If solitude is not the desired state, the 3,000 acres of plantation grounds offer unlimited space to explore with family and friends.
The gardens are home to Cherokee roses, tea olives, dogwoods, azaleas, camellia bushes and magnolias. The stables are a treat, and their beautiful residents are splendid to watch. The carriage house is filled with vintage glory in many styles of conveyance. Each carriage tells a story of people from a gilded age and time past that can only be imagined today.
If a unique indoor for special events is needed the 3,000-square-foot Uno Hill Barn is the place. This beautiful structure offers a perfectly landscaped location with a view of striking piney woods.
If one day is just not enough time, inquire about overnight accommodations for two to 10 at Pebble Hill’s Overflow Cottage or Firehouse Apartment. The Overflow Cottage is a luxuriously furnished two-story house with four bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths and a lovely screened porch that offers memorable views of the Kitchen Garden and Sunrise Field. The house showcases a gourmet kitchen, a breakfast nook, a gun room/office, a spacious living room and dining room for guest enjoyment.
The cottage would be great place to gather with family and make memories. The Firehouse Apartment is a private, cozy space for two to four guests. This space is a one bedroom, one bath, with a quaint living area, kitchen and laundry area. This place is a perfect space to relax and unwind.
Relax, explore, relive the history of a magnificent era all in lovely southwest Georgia.