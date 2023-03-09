Pedro Pascal says his brutal 'Game of Thrones' scene with The Mountain was actually 'relaxing'

(From left) Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson and Pedro Pascal are seen here in a scene of "Game of Thrones." Pascal says his brutal scene in the show with The Mountain was actually "relaxing."

 HBO

Pedro Pascal can handle the heat from a hot wing, but the summer sun on the "Games of Thrones" set was another story.

Before the actor was dodging mushroom zombies in "The Last of Us," Pascal played Dornish heartthrob Oberyn Martell in Season 4 of "Game Of Thrones," a character who infamously gets his eyes gouged out by Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson).

