ALBANY -- Attorney Phil Cannon, one of the "founding fathers" of Albany's annual Downtown Street Festival, offered a sound reason for what was shaping up to be a well-attended event on Pine Avenue in the heart of the city's downtown district Saturday.
"Yeah, things are looking good right now," Cannon said after Albany Humane Society employees and volunteers led a "parade" to showcase adoptable dogs. "There are, I believe more people here now than there were at this time last year. It makes sense, though. Everyone's been cooped up inside with all of this rain over the last week, and they're ready to get outside."
Saturday morning broke clear and cool for the 1,200-plus runners who took part in the annual Snickers Marathon -- ideal weather for the runners -- and by the time the Street Fest kicked off at noon, a glorious southwest Georgia sun had burned most of the chill out of the air. Queues were forming at several of the food vendors' posts, and early arrivals were seen noshing on specialty burgers, gator tails and other goodies before the Southern Arts Music Ensemble -- the day's first musical act -- had even taken the stage.
The Kings -- Sabrina, Leonard and Gala ... the ladies resplendent in their Mardi Gras beads and Gala even donning a bright blue wig -- were among the first wave to arrive at the street fest.
"Just like every year," Leonard King said. "This is the 20th time they've had the festival, and this is the 20th time we've been here."
Perhaps in an effort to one-up the ladies, Leonard did happen to mention that he ran in the first Snickers Marathon ... finished it, too.
"Of course, that was my first and last marathon," he quipped. "It was one and done for me."
Kristina and Peter Evans, who recently moved back to Albany after Peter worked for several years as a federal employee, were strolling along Pine with 2-year-old son Cade shortly after the gates opened for the festival.
"After working as a federal employee, we decided it might be best for our family to move back somewhere where everything wasn't so political," Peter Evans, who now works with a firm that does digital forensics, said. Mom Kristina? "I'm a baby wrangler," she said.
As for Kay Bug, Bruiser and Bruno, all impressive looking specimens who came from the Humane Society shelter looking for a new home, they were decked out in their finest attire in hopes of catching some kid's or some animal lover's eye.
"We give them acting classes on Wednesdays, teach them how to make those sad eyes," Human Society Co-director Lulu Kaufman joked. "We just want to help them find the right home."
On this perfect southwest Georgia day, it seemed anything was possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.