High intensity interval training (HIIT) has become extremely popular in the past few years with claims of being more effective in enhancing weight loss. One of the greatest fat loss benefits of HIIT is the claim of a greater “afterburn” effect. Technically that afterburn is referred to as excess post exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC). This energy expenditure effect typically remains elevated for one to two hours with moderately intense exercise.
Although EPOC has become a popular subject over the last few years when designing exercise programs, the concept dates to research from the early 1900s and was termed “oxygen debt.” Research conducted in 1984 concluded that the biochemical mechanisms contributing to post exercise metabolism was a more complex process than just oxygen expenditure and replenishment, so the term EPOC was proposed. EPOC responses have been studied with many different modes of exercise. Regardless of the type of exercise used, duration and intensity have been identified as the greatest contributors to energy expenditure during EPOC. Only more vigorous, intense exercise is shown to produce a meaningful EPOC. The longer this intensity is performed, the longer the EPOC duration will be.
Current American College of Sports Medicine physical activity guidelines recommend 150 minutes per week of moderately intense continuous exercise. For 30 to 45 minutes of exercise, EPOC will last for approximately 45 minutes and burn an additional 15 to 20 calories. This energy expenditure is minimal when considering the total expenditure needed to create a negative energy deficit for losing weight. If you are interested in emphasizing the EPOC response necessary to burn a significant number of calories, exercise duration would need to be at least 60 to 80 minutes at a considerably more intense level. EPOC duration ranges would then increase to 7 to 24 hours with approximately 170 more calories burned.
Most previous EPOC research has been centered around the response of aerobic exercise and high intensity interval training, but more recent research is now focusing on the EPOC effect with resistance training. It is an accepted fact that resistance training is of great importance to energy balance and fat loss by helping to prevent the loss of muscle during calorie-restricted weight loss programs. The more intense strength training programs show a greater EPOC effect. The intensity level of these programs may be impractical for untrained individuals. However, research has shown that a 10-repetition maximum with an extended eccentric (lowering the weight) phase of 4 seconds elicited similar EPOC as three sets of the same exercise and had similar results. This equated to approximately 300 calories over a 72-hour period.
For EPOC to be relevant for weight loss, it needs to provide a considerable contribution of calories burned through the energy expenditure of the exercise session. Although it is a popular topic of discussion for many present-day fat-loss programs, there may be more hype than fact in what is stated. EPOC has been shown to make only a relatively small contribution of overall energy expenditure of exercise for most types of training. Conclusions from validated research found the following regarding energy/calorie expenditure of EPOC:
♦ Energy expenditure of EPOC for a typical moderate intense continuous exercise session seems to be minimal if it lasts less than an hour, equating to only an additional 15 to 20 calories burned;
♦ Energy expenditure of EPOC for HIIT training is greater than moderate intense continuous exercise, but the total energy expenditure is not thought to be any more than continuous aerobic exercise;
♦ Energy expenditure for traditional resistance training is minimal, but programs that focus on more intense lifting may contribute significantly to more expenditure;
♦ Although EPOC responses for high-intensity interval strength training can be significant, this type of training may be too demanding for sedentary, less conditioned and trained individuals;
♦ The focus of energy expenditure should remain on the energy expended during exercise rather than EPOC.
Think of the afterburn as a five-hour trip back home after your weekend vacation. You had a great time, but even though it’s over you are still reaping the benefits as you recall the memories on your drive home. That’s how you should think of your intense workout. Accomplish a lot during the session, then continue to burn calories and burn fat as your body recuperates at rest.