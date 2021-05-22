The first step in any plan is to set a goal. This simple act, when done correctly, will instantly give you the feeling of success.
A poorly thought out goal can lower your motivation. Many people avoid goal-setting because they don’t want to set themselves up for disappointment. But if you rethink this, how about setting your goals so that you can achieve them? Take things slowly and build on your successes. Think SMART!
You may already be aware of this much-used acronym that was coined in the early ’80s. There are quite a few variations of this acronym. One of the most difficult, yet important fitness goals should be maintaining your results once you hit your target. With that in mind, I have added two steps to the SMART acronym. Here’s how to get S.M.A.R.T. and make your goals S.M.A.R.T.E.R. Create a plan that meets the following criteria:
SPECIFIC: Mark Twain is quoted as saying “I can teach anybody how to get what they want out of life. The problem is that I can’t find anybody who can tell me what they want.” What do you want to accomplish with exercise? Do not be too general or vague. An example is “I want to lose 23 pounds of body fat” vs. “I want to lose weight.” Your goal should be clear and well defined.
MEASURABLE: You must be able to track your results to measure your progress. What gets measured, gets managed, and will depend on what your specific goal is. You can measure pounds, body fat percentage, inches and blood pressure. It could even be fitting into some pants that you haven’t been able to wear or maybe just measuring the improvement in the way you feel. Log your workouts on your mobile device, notebook or calendar. Frequently look back to the first week or month of exercise and note your progress. It’s a great motivator. There also are a host of wearable apps that can assist you with tracking.
ACTION-ORIENTED: A goal without a plan of action is just a pipe dream. Your course of action should be relevant to your goal and be results-oriented. When setting your specific goal, set some action-related goals, not just outcome goals. In the above example you could set a goal to walk 30 minutes, 5 days per week and switch from drinking soda and sweet tea to drinking only water every day this week.
REALISTIC: Your goals need to be sensible but significant in order to motivate you to change. “Shoot for the stars and you may land on the moon” is a great saying, but, you should just shoot for the moon. True success requires 100% commitment, and a goal that is unattainable will not motivate you to stay committed. Set goals that are stretching, but you are setting yourself up for failure and frustration if you aren’t willing to commit or if you’re not able to realistically attain the goal.
TIME-BASED: Set an exact time to achieve the goal. Every great goal is set on a timeline. Keeping the above steps in mind, give yourself an exact date and time that your goal needs to be accomplished. Your time line should match up with your realistic step. If you have a major fat loss goal, then break it down into smaller attainable goals. Time frames provide a sense of urgency to help motivate you.
EVALUATE: This step will keep you accountable. Once you complete the time scheduled to reach your goal, your results should be evaluated. This will be a learning experience going forward. What worked, what didn’t? Adjust your goals to account for obstacles that may occur or availability of resources.
REWARD/REPEAT: More than just giving you a pat on the back, plan to have a more tangible and significant reward once you complete your goal. Then set your next goal and repeat the SMARTER process. Every motivation starts from either an expectation of pleasure or an avoidance of pain. By rewarding yourself, you will increase the pleasure of reaching your goal and be able to endure the temporary pain and discomforts to get you there. Follow the guidelines above for a smarter way to reach your fitness success.
