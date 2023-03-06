HBO's dark revisionist version of "Perry Mason" didn't reach its top tier of dramas in the first season but comes considerably closer in the second, achieving a film-noir-ish cool that leans deeply into "L.A. Confidential" territory. Filtering race, sexuality and the corrupting influence of wealth through a 1930s lens, the series feels more relevant and compelling as a glimpse of the present through that past.

After what amounted to a super-attorney origin story when the show premiered way back in 2020, the new episodes pick up months after that storyline, when a businessman connected to a powerful family is murdered. Eager for a conviction, the police arrest a pair of Latinx brothers (Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza), pressing a case that exposes the not-even-veiled racism practiced by the police and district attorney's office.

