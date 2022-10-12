Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh join cast of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts'

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh will join the cast of 'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.'
Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh are becoming robots in disguise.
The two actors have both been cast in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."
"Rise of the Beasts" director Steven Caple Jr. revealed the news on Tuesday, sharing videos of the two doing voice work in an Instagram post. Yeoh plays Airazor and Davidson voices Mirage.
Also in the cast are Anthony Ramos and Dominque Fishback.
"Rise of the Beasts" will introduce the Maximals and Terrorcons, who will battle the Autobots and Decepticons.
Airazor is a member of the Maximals and Mirage is an autobot.
Mirage has previously appeared in "Transformers," and was played by the late actor Francesco Quinn in 2011's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon."
"Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is scheduled to hit theaters on June 9, 2023.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
