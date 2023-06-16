Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills car crash

Pete Davidson attends the "Bupkis" premiere at The Apollo Theater on April 27 in New York City. Davidson has been charged with reckless driving in connection to a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has learned.

 Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

(CNN) — Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has been charged with reckless driving in connection to a car crash in Beverly Hills earlier this year, CNN has learned.

Greg Risling, assistant chief of media relations at the LA County District Attorney’s office, said Davidson is being charged with one misdemeanor count of reckless driving. His arraignment is scheduled for July 27.

