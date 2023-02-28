The trailer for Disney's "Peter Pan & Wendy" -- based on the Mouse House's 1953 animated classic "Peter Pan" -- dropped on Tuesday, and it certainly presents a movie that looks far more inclusive than past retellings of the original J.M. Barrie tale.

"But you're not all boys," Ever Anderson's Wendy Darling says to a group of kids in Neverland who tell her they're the "Lost Boys" in the clip.

