"Phantom of the Opera" isn't just a Broadway icon -- it's a cultural behemoth.

There's Andrew Lloyd Webber's organ-heavy score, sumptuous sets and elaborate costumes. There's a melodramatic love triangle between the beautiful soprano, her hunky beau and a misunderstood sewer dweller, composer and voice teacher. Then there's the chandelier, of course. There are few moments in musical theater more thrilling than the one before the massive light fixture roars back to life.

