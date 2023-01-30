Phoebe Dynevor reveals she will not be in Season 3 of 'Bridgerton'

Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in Season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton."
"I'm just excited to watch as a viewer," Dynevor told Screen Rant on Saturday, after confirming her character was "sadly not in season 3."
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/ TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&
Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in Season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton."
"I'm just excited to watch as a viewer," Dynevor told Screen Rant on Saturday, after confirming her character was "sadly not in season 3."
The door isn't completely shut, though, with Dynevor also revealing that viewers may see Daphne again "in the future."
CNN has reached out to Dynevor's representatives and Netflix for further comment.
The saucy Shonda Rhimes-produced series debuted in 2020 and is based on Julia Quinn's widely popular Regency-era book series.
"Working with someone like Shonda, who's sort of pushing boundaries and doing exciting things, I just felt very safe and comfortable knowing that it was under her scope," Dynevor told Harper's Bazaar in 2021.
Dynevor starred in the first season of "Bridgerton" alongside Regé-Jean Page, who played the swoon-worthy Duke of Hastings, Simon Basset.
Season 1 followed Daphne and Simon's romance, and while Page did not return for the second season, Dynevor appeared in a smaller role in that season as the story centered around Daphne's brother Anthony Bridgerton's (Jonathan Bailey) own search for love.
Season 3 will focus on breakout star Nicola Coughlan's role as Penelope Featherington and her romance with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).
A premiere date for Season 3 of "Bridgerton" has yet to be officially confirmed.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
HOME FOR SALE in Albany: 3BR/2BA + bonus room, laundry ro…
NEED INSULATION? Southern Commercial Materials, Inc Licen…
SEASONED & GREEN OAK FIREWOOD. Truck Load delivered $…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.