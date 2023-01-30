Phoebe Dynevor reveals she will not be in Season 3 of 'Bridgerton'

Phoebe Dynevor is pictured here in season 1 of 'Bridgerton.'

 Liam Daniel/Netflix

Phoebe Dynevor has confirmed that Daphne Bridgerton will not appear in Season 3 of Netflix's "Bridgerton."

"I'm just excited to watch as a viewer," Dynevor told Screen Rant on Saturday, after confirming her character was "sadly not in season 3."

Tags