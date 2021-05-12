Phylicia Rashad appointed dean of fine arts at Howard University

Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 168 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 PM EDT /1 PM CDT/ THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN FLORIDA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN BIG BEND FLORIDA FRANKLIN GADSDEN JEFFERSON LEON LIBERTY MADISON TAYLOR WAKULLA IN PANHANDLE FLORIDA GULF IN GEORGIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL GEORGIA BERRIEN BROOKS COLQUITT COOK LANIER LOWNDES THOMAS TIFT WORTH IN SOUTHWEST GEORGIA BAKER DECATUR DOUGHERTY GRADY MILLER MITCHELL THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ADAMS BEACH, ADEL, ALBANY, ALFORDS, ALMA, APALACHICOLA, ATHENA, AUSMAC, BABCOCK, BAINBRIDGE, BANNOCKBURN, BARNEYVILLE, BAY CITY, BEACHTON, BELLVIEW, BERRIEN CO A/P, BETHEL, BEVERLY, BLUE SPRINGS, BLUE SPRINGS, BOYD, BOYKIN, BRADFORDVILLE, BRANCHVILLE, BROOKS CO A/P, BUCELL JUNCTION, BUCK SIDING, CABBAGE GROVE, CAIRO, CAMILLA, CAPEL, CAPITOLA, CAPPS, CARBUR, CARRABELLE, CASA BLANCO, CHAIRES, CHAIRES CROSSROADS, CHATTAHOOCHEE, CHERRY LAKE, CHULA, COLQUITT, COOK CO A/P, COOKTOWN, COTTLE, COTTON, COURTHOUSE, DALKEITH, DECATUR CO A/P, DILLON, DILLS, DIXIE, DRIFTON, EAST ALBANY, ELMODEL WMA, ELPINO, EMPRESS, ENTERPRISE, FESTUS, FORT GADSDEN, GAMMAGE, GORDY, GRADY CO A/P, GREGGS, GROOVERVILLE, HANOVER, HANSON, HARDIN HEIGHTS, HARDING, HAWKINSTOWN, HILLIARDVILLE, HOGGARD MILL, HONEYVILLE, HOPEWELL, HOWARD CREEK, ISABELLA, IVEYS MILL, JARROTT, KILLEARN ESTATES, KILLEARN LAKES, LACONTE, LAKELAND, LITTMAN, LOCKETT CROSSING, LOVETT, LYNN, MACLAY STATE GARDENS, MADISON, MASSEE, MAYHAW, METCALF, MILFORD, MITCHELL CO A/P, MONCRIEF, MONTICELLO, MOULTRIE, MOULTRIE MUNICIPAL A/P, NANKIN, NASHVILLE, NEWTON, OAK GROVE, ODENA, PASCO, PELHAM, PERRY, PINE PARK, PINE VALLEY, PINETTA, PORT ST. JOE, PRETORIA, QUINCY, QUINCY AIRPORT, QUITMAN, RED ROCK, RED STORE CROSSROADS, SANTA CLARA, SOPCHOPPY, SOUTHWEST GA REGIONAL A/P, SPENCE AIRPORT, ST. MARKS, STEINHAM STORE, SUNSWEET, SWEETWATER, SYLVESTER, SYLVESTER AIRPORT, TALLAHASSEE, TEETERVILLE, THOMASVILLE, TIFTON, TILTON, TURNER CITY, VALDOSTA, VALDOSTA REGIONAL AIRPORT, WAKULLA SPRINGS, WALKER, WEBER, WEST BAINBRIDGE, WETUMPKA, WEWAHITCHKA, AND WHITE CITY.