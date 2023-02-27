Pink says a story she told about an old feud with Christina Aguilera has now become the main focus of the press surrounding her latest album.

The singer, who recently released her latest album, "Trustfall," told a story about accidentally sitting in Aguilera's chair when they worked together, which caused Aguilera to become upset. Pink took to Instagram to explain that she was disappointed in the coverage, hoping people would focus on her art instead.

