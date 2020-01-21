ALBANY – The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular is set to make a stop at the Albany Municipal Auditorium March 13, officials with Spectra Entertainment announced Tuesday.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online through ticketmaster.com or by visiting the DOCO Credit Union Box Office located at the Albany Civic Center.
Paramount’s Laser Spectacular is the smash hit multi-media laser and light show, featuring the Original Master Recordings of Pink Floyd. Celebrating 50 years of Pink Floyd, Paramount’s Laser Spectacular has become a cult classic, presenting the music of Pink Floyd as fans have never seen before.
Surrounded by walls of concert-quality sound, Laser Spectacular carries viewers away on a mind-expanding journey driven by cutting-edge effects, high-powered lasers, large-screen video projection, and special lighting effects. Your senses are confronted with an array of visual displays, choreographed to the legendary sounds of Pink Floyd.
“Pink Floyd’s music is very dramatic and visual,” Paramount producer Steve Monistere said in a news release. “You can imagine images when you listen to Pink Floyd’s music, and with no visual stimuli, there is still a show in your mind. Now imagine using lasers, lighting, video and other special effects to interpret what your mind is ‘seeing.’ That is why people love this show so much. It excites their visual, audio and creative senses.
“The Laser Spectacular has become a rite of passage for any young rock ‘n’ roller. No one is ‘rock certified’ until they have witnessed the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular. Nowadays, you will see Classic Rockers along with a new generation of fans. So parents can score “cool points” with their teenagers and bring them along.”
For more info about The Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular, visit www.pinkfloydlasershow.com.
