Pink is talking about her new album, "Trustfall," named in the spirit of the exercise of falling backwards into someone's hands, trusting them to catch you.

"That's a team building exercise. But to me it means in order to get out of bed in the morning right now, it feels like it requires a lot of trust in the universe and trust in yourself and trust in those around you and to drop your kids off at school and participate in elections and love vulnerably it just requires a lot," the singer explained in a new episode of "Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?"

