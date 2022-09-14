PnB Rock talked about being a target shortly before he was killed

PnB Rock, performing here in 2019, talked about fellow artists feeling targeted for robbery days before he was gunned down in Los Angeles.

 Scott Dudelson/Getty Images/File

Days before he was gunned down in Los Angeles, rapper PnB Rock talked about fellow artists feeling targeted for robbery.

In an interview with YouTuber DJ Akademiks about a week before he was shot and killed during a robbery while at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles on Monday, PnB Rock said criminals in city were "bold" and shared a story about when he, his girlfriend and his child were being followed.

CNN's Stella Chan contributed to this story

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.