TIFTON – Poet Allison Adelle Hedge Coke will share some of her work at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Wednesday as part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit. Coke will share her work at 7 p.m. at ABAC’s Edwards Hall.
A poet, writer and educator, Coke was born in Texas and raised in North Carolina, Canada and on the Great Plains.
While laboring as a field worker, she studied at North Carolina State University before studying script, performance, and sound/light/film tech at Estelle Harman’s Actor’s Workshop. She earned a degree in creative writing at the Institute for American Indian Arts campus in Santa Fe, N.M., and a master’s in fine arts degree from Vermont.
She authored a small collection of poems, “Year of the Rat,” and the full-length poetry collections “Dog Road Woman,” “Off-Season City Pipe,” “Blood Run,” “Streaming, an illustrated special edition Burn,” and the memoir “Rock, Ghost, Willow, Deer.”
One inclusion in “Streaming” was selected by Motion Poems and Pixel Farms to be made into an animated film, and several other “Streaming” poems also influenced the documentary project she directed, "Red Dust."
The Georgia Poetry Circuit was founded at Mercer University in 1985. It is a consortium of 10 Georgia colleges and universities working together to bring poets of national and international reputation to all members’ campuses annually, providing important access to the literary arts for Georgia residents across the state.
Coke’s appearance is the last of three Georgia Poetry Circuit events to be held at ABAC during the 2022-2023 academic year.
All events in the Georgia Poetry Circuit are free and open to the public with no ticket required. For more information about the circuit and all fine arts events at ABAC, visit www.artsatabac.com.