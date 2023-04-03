poet abc.jpg

Poet Allison Adelle Hedge Coke will highlight the third presentation at ABAC on Wednesday as part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit.

 

TIFTON – Poet Allison Adelle Hedge Coke will share some of her work at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Wednesday as part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit. Coke will share her work at 7 p.m. at ABAC’s Edwards Hall.

A poet, writer and educator, Coke was born in Texas and raised in North Carolina, Canada and on the Great Plains.

