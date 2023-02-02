TIFTON — Award-winning poet Courtney Faye Taylor will come to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Monday as part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit. Taylor will share her work at 7 p.m. at ABAC’s Edwards Hall.
Taylor is the author of “Concentrate, forthcoming,” which was the winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize selected by Rachel Eliza Griffiths. Her work was also a finalist for the National Poetry Series. Taylor earned a bachelor's degree from Agnes Scott College before completing requirements for a master's degree at the University of Michigan’s Helen Zell Writers’ Program.
While completing her master's degree, she received the Hopwood Prize in Poetry. She is also the winner of the 92Y Discovery Prize and an Academy of American Poets Prize. Her work has been published in Poetry Magazine, The Nation, Ploughshares, Best New Poets and The New Republic, among others.
“What a privilege it is to have Courtney Faye Taylor at ABAC,” Jeff Newberry, an ABAC English Professor and the college’s poet in residence, said. “The 2021 winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize, Taylor is a virtuosic poet. Her work is both linguistically textured and accessible. I am excited to hear her poems.”
The Georgia Poetry Circuit was founded at Mercer University in 1985. It is a consortium of 10 Georgia colleges and universities working together to bring poets of national and international reputation to all members’ campuses annually, providing important access to the literary arts for Georgia residents across the state.
Taylor’s appearance is the second of three Georgia Poetry Circuit events to be held at ABAC during the 2022-2023 academic year. Allison Adelle Hedge Coke will conclude the series on April 5.
All events in the Georgia Poetry Circuit are free and open to the public with no ticket required. For more information about the circuit and all fine arts events at ABAC, visit www.artsatabac.com.