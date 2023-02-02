poet abac.jpg

Courtney Faye Taylor

 Special Photo: ABAC

TIFTON — Award-winning poet Courtney Faye Taylor will come to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College on Monday as part of the Georgia Poetry Circuit. Taylor will share her work at 7 p.m. at ABAC’s Edwards Hall.

Taylor is the author of “Concentrate, forthcoming,” which was the winner of the Cave Canem Poetry Prize selected by Rachel Eliza Griffiths. Her work was also a finalist for the National Poetry Series. Taylor earned a bachelor’s degree from Agnes Scott College before completing requirements for a master’s degree at the University of Michigan’s Helen Zell Writers’ Program.

