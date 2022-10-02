makin cake 0.jpg

Dasha Kelly Hamilton will bring her one-woman show, "Makin' Cake," to downtown Americus' Rylander Theatre Thursday at 7 p.m.

 Special Photo

AMERICUS -- Who doesn’t love a good homemade cake? But have you ever wondered about the origins of the celebratory treat?

Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton serves up a creative community conversation about race, culture and class through the history of cake. She'll bring her one-woman show, "Makin' Cake," to downtown Americus' Rylander Theatre Thursday at 7 p.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.