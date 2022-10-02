AMERICUS -- Who doesn’t love a good homemade cake? But have you ever wondered about the origins of the celebratory treat?
Wisconsin Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly Hamilton serves up a creative community conversation about race, culture and class through the history of cake. She'll bring her one-woman show, "Makin' Cake," to downtown Americus' Rylander Theatre Thursday at 7 p.m.
On her blog, Hamilton introduces herself as a “writer, performer, facilitator, mother, daughter, sister, builder, dreamer, phenomenon and change agent.”
"Makin’ Cake" is a one-woman performance that slices into American history exploring race, culture and class. Refreshing and fun, "Makin’ Cake" leaves room for dessert and dialogue with a cake reception immediately following the performance.
There is some irony in the title Hamilton chose for the show.
“I love cake, and I don’t bake. At all, ever,” Hamilton said. “Beyond my personal relationship with baking — shaping dialogue and narrative around the idea of cake -- is a way to examine ingredients where we typically only indulge the frosted finale. If cake were our national conversation, what can we learn from the layers, from the active agents blended into the recipe and process?”
"Makin’ Cake" is storytelling in layers and filled with aha-moments and poignant vignettes, digital media, and a supporting cast of two on-stage bakers: her husband, Leesburg native Kima Hamilton and a local guest baker, Americus resident Jess Sinclair. The show serves up an experience and a conversation about equity in America. Part history lesson, part social science revelation, "Makin’ Cake" is a short story about America's sweet tooth and pathway to salvation. Hamilton compassionately pushes us to think about our community, what do we do, where do we connect, and what are our concerns?
Through her amazing artistry, she creates performances that bring community together and conclude with everyone at the same table eating delicious, sweet cake. She has released four spoken-word recordings, written two novels, and appeared on HBO presents Russell Simmon’s “Def Poetry Jam.” She hosts live storytelling events for “The Moth” and is an internationally traveled speaker.
In 2021, Hamilton was named poet laureate of Wisconsin and was selected as Artist of the Year by the city of Milwaukee. She founded Still Waters Collective in 2002 as an open mic and grew the event into an organization and award-winning community-building initiative.
Hamilton served as an arts envoy for the U.S. Embassy to teach, perform and facilitate community-building initiatives in Botswana and the island of Mauritius. She was also an artist in residence in Beirut. She has been an adjunct professor at Mount Mary University, Alverno College, Bryant & Stratton and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. She holds an MFA in Creative Writing from Antioch University and an MA in Marketing Communications from Roosevelt University.
Tickets are $26 and can be purchased online at rylander.org. All seating is reserved, and patrons with 22-23 Friends of the Rylander Theatre memberships should contact the Box Office directly at (229) 931-0001, Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. to reserve complimentary tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.