BAINBRIDGE — Award-winning author and poet David Baker will speak at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Bainbridge at 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 as a part of the Carter Arts and Lecture Series at the Charles H. Kirbo Regional Center.
Baker is an award-winning author of 12 books of poems and has won fellowships as well as various awards from the Poetry Society of America, the Pushcart Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Guggenheim Foundation.
ABAC Bainbridge Executive Director Michael Kirkland said Baker’s poems explore an individual’s sense of engagement with natural surrounding and embrace complicated notions of history, home and memory.
“ABAC Bainbridge and the Carter Arts and Lecture Series are excited to bring a scholar and poet of Mr. Baker’s caliber to southwest Georgia,” Kirkland said. “He is an accomplished and decorated poet. We look forward to his visit and encourage the community to support the event.”
Now in its seventh season, the Carter Arts and Lecture Series features compelling speakers, distinguished authors, and performing artists at ABAC Bainbridge. Kirkland said the events are designed to bring ABAC students and the community together to educate, inspire and spark imagination.
Other presentations in the Carter Arts and Lecture Series include comedy vocalists Three Redneck Tenors on Jan. 16, Mike Wiley in “Breach of Peace” on Feb. 21, historian Michael Francis on March 12, and jazz vocalist Myrna Clayton with the ABAC Jazz Ensemble on April 17. The series is sponsored by the Thomas M. Kirbo and Irene B. Kirbo Foundation.
Tickets for the series are $40 for adults and $15 for students 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at www.purplepass.com/Carter or by calling (229) 243-6980.
Individual tickets for Baker’s appearance are $5 for adults.
For more information on any of the performances, interested persons can call (229) 391-4895.