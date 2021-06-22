ALBANY -- Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church Director of Music and Communications Mike Keeley's put together enough of the now annual "Liberty" celebrations, held each year as part of the church's recognition of American Independence, he could (literally and figuratively) do it in his sleep.
But this year will be different.
When Porterfield presents its "Liberty 2021 ... The Dream Goes On" program Sunday in the Albany church's sanctuary, it will be, as much as it is a celebration, a test.
"This is actually a big test," Keeley said. "Even though our church -- and other churches in the region -- are back to live, in-person worship, everyone has not come back. I'd say we're back to around 60% attendance. So this will be a test to determine if people are ready to get back to as close to normal as possible.
"This show is usually jam-packed, our sanctuary completely filled. In 2019, we had to move seats into the aisles and around the walls to fit everyone in. We'll see this year."
There will be plenty to stir up that "old-time religion," American patriotism and musical pomp for attendees, as "Liberty 2021" promises to provide plenty to suit everyone's taste. The program features a 16-piece big band, Porterfield's Chancel Choir, community volunteers and various soloists. Music will include “Freedom” by Michael W. Smith; “September” by Earth, Wind and Fire; “River of Dreams” by Billy Joel, and the patriotic favorite “America, the Dream Goes On” by John Williams.
And, of course, there will be the "Liberty" concert's annual “Salute to the Armed Forces” and the official march of the U.S., “The Stars and Stripes Forever."
"My predecessor started this patriotic program at the church in 1988, and it's a tradition that we've kept alive," Keeley, who is in his second tenure as Porterfield's music director, said. "We look at 'Liberty' as a patriotic celebration, as well as a gift to our community.
"This year's show will also be an opportunity for many in the community to meet Porterfield's new pastor -- the Rev. Josh Duckworth -- for the first time. He will serve as the narrator of the program."
The presentation of "Liberty 2021” will be held Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Porterfield sanctuary, located at 2200 Dawson Road in Albany. The concert is free and open to the public. For more information, call Keeley at (334) 714-4589.
