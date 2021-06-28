Porterfield's 'Liberty' kicks off Independence Day celebration

ALBANY -- Lingering concerns over the coronavirus left a precious few seats at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church empty Sunday during the church's presentation of "Liberty 2021: The Dream Goes On," but it was only a few.
The annual musical tribute to American freedom, held around Independence Day, included such patriotic fare as "American, The Dream Goes On," "America the Beautiful," "The Armed Forces Medley" and "Stars and Stripes Forever," but it was multigenerational upbeat favorites like "In the Mood," "September," "River of Dreams" and a medley from the Broadway hit "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" that got the biggest response from the audience.
Performers, all under the direction of Porterfield Music and Communications Director Mike Keeley, included the 18-piece Believers band, Porterfield's Chancel Choir and other singers and performers from within the community.
Members of the Believers Band included saxophonists Matt Roehrich, Connor West, Ken Franks, Josh Duncan and Stever Parker; trumpeters Ken Trimmins, Charles Wilson, Craig Mitchell and Steve Neal; trombonists Doug Farwell, Richard Burkhalter, Jim Ligon and Hunter McGuary; and the rhythm section of Whitney Scanling on piano, Joel Maxey on guitar, Marcus Hart on bass, Roy Eaddy on drums and Ben Drennan on synthesizer.
The Chancel Choir included sopranos Ann Davis, Tina Natoli-Franks, Mimi Howard, Pam Johnson, Kay Kitchen, Sarah Phillips and Anita Lime-Sims; altos Kitty Ashley, Elaine Bennett, Selina Bentley, Sheri Blaise, Shelley Keeley and Marcy McCarty; tenors Kevin Blaise, Judson Clark, Russell Davis and Chuck Logan; basses John Ashley, Russ Allen, Andrew Bode, Price Corr, Chuck Knight, Eddie McCarty and Michael Meyer von Bremen; pianist Scanling, and keyboardist Drennan.
