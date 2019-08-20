EDITOR’S NOTE: The following is an excerpt from Tara Dyer Stoyle’s soon-to-be-released cookbook tentatively titled “Southern Style.”
If you want a Southerners perspective on life down here, listen to the great Jerry Clower, read the writings of Lewis Grizzard or go get your hair cut at Mr. Billy’s barber shop in Sylvester, Georgia. One thing’s for sure: If you read or listen long enough, you’re going to hear a story about a ’possum.
WORDS OF WISDOMWhen I was a little girl we lived in a house that was raised off the ground on rock pillars. At that time, when I stood in the yard, the porch was at about eye level. One day, after catching doodle bugs under the porch, I stood up and was face-to-face with a demonic ’possum. He was baring his teeth and hissing. I was mesmerized by the glow of his reddish pink eyes.
I was the first to break eye contact. I ran inside and frantically told my daddy that the world’s biggest ’possum was on the porch and something needed to be done immediately before he wiped out the population of Turner County by way of rabies epidemic. I fully expected a gun to be drawn, a trap to be set or airstrike to be called in! Instead, he took a sip of his coffee and a long drag from his cigarette. He slowly exhaled the smoke as I anxiously awaited his solution.
He finally spoke in a calm, low voice ...”Leave it alone.”
Leave it alone!? How was that possible!? I ran back outside. It was gone. I didn’t know then what good advice that was or how often I would apply this simple knowledge to my adult life. Sometimes, you just have to leave it alone.
OH POSSUM!While eating ’possum is common in the South, I do not partake. When my son Ty was about 10, he went to spend the night with his friend Frankie. I had dropped him off around lunchtime, and I was surprised to get a call from him only four hours later. When I answered the phone I heard him whispering but couldn’t make out what he was saying.
I asked, “Son, what’s wrong?” He replied, “I need you to come get me.” I said. “OK, but what’s going on?” With his most frightened voice Ty said, “They’re cookin’ a ’possum.” I quickly replied, “I’m on my way!”
I dropped everything and went straight to Frankie’s. As Ty walked to the truck, I saw Frankie standing on the porch. I could see the fear and desperation in his eyes. Ty opened the truck door and asked, “Can Frankie come with us?” I couldn’t just leave him standing there with the threat of a ’possum supper looming over his head. So I said, “Load up!”
Just in case you want to try it, here’s how the old timers say it’s prepared:
Roasted ’Possum and Sweet TatersIngredients:
1 dressed and cleaned ’possum.
4 big sweet potatoes
1 large Vidalia onion
Place your ’possum in a large bowl. Cover the ’possum with water. Add one cup of vinegar and 2 tablespoons of salt and let it soak overnight.
The next day, place the ’possum in a baking dish and surround it with large chunks of sweet potato and onion. Cook at 350 degrees until meat and potatoes are fork tender. Salt and pepper to taste.
Important Note: ’Possums eat anything! A ’possum you plan to eat should be trapped alive and “fed out.” For a week, feed it fresh vegetables and/or shelled corn. This should rid the ’possum of anything disgusting it has eaten recently.
You may see ’possum as delicious delicacies, as disgusting vermin or through the eyes of Ellie May ... adorable critters suitable as pets. Whichever category we fall into, ’possum will all always be a part of our Southern stories and obstacles in our daily travels.