Post Malone is in a wealthy wonderland in his new "Saint-Tropez" video.
The song, included on his "Hollywood's Bleeding" album, was directed by Chris Villa and shot in the French Rivera, and features fast cars, beautiful scenery and lots of bling.
"Ooh, this s**t bliss, I'm so rich / Mille on my wrist / Versace boxers on my d**k / Bud Light runnin' through my piss / On a yacht, 50 meters it's a fish / 50 carats on my fist," he raps.
Malone wears a custom Louis Vuitton utility vest on his luxury trip.
"Hollywood's Bleeding" dropped last week and also included "Goodbyes," featuring Young Thug and "Sunflower" with Swae Lee.
On Tuesday, it was reported that Malone is headed for his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.
Music industry experts expect his latest release, "Hollywood's Bleeding," to launch with 475,000 to 500,000 album unit sales in the US this week, reports Billboard.
The album could also have the largest streaming week of the year.
If those sales do happen, it will score Malone the second-largest week for any album in 2019 in equivalent album units.
The only album to beat that mark is Taylor Swift's "Lover," which sold 867,000 units in the week ending Sept. 5.