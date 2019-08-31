Post Malone dropped his new single Friday and it's everything his fans had hoped for.
The Grammy-nominated artist dropped "Circles" via his YouTube channel. It's the first single off his sophomore album, "Hollywood's Bleeding," due out September 6.
Fans have been waiting for the single since the beginning of August, when Post Malone played it at the Bud Light Dive Bar Tour in New York.
The singer finally announced the release on his social media August 29 with just the name of the song and "Friday :)."
The album will be released right before Malone kicks off his Runaway Tour on September 14 in Washington.