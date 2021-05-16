ALBANY – The Dwight Yoakam concert at the Albany Civic Center originally scheduled for May 8, 2020 has been rescheduled to July 30. All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored at the new show date. Ticket refunds will be honored until June 12.
The 21-time nominated, multiple GRAMMY award-winning country music artist will perform all of his greatest hits along with his full band, including “Guitars, Cadillacs,” “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere,” “Fast As You” and “Honky Tonk Man.” The opening support act will be announced at a later date.
Reserved seat ticket prices range from $45 to $75 and are on sale now online at Ticketmaster.com.
Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the Top 10.
Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. He is also the recipient of the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, the most prestigious award offered by the organization.
In 2016, Yoakam released his bluegrass album "Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars …" on Sugar Hill Records. Featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries, this album boasts a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalogue, as well as a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Produced by nine-time GRAMMY winner Gary Paczosa (Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton), Jon Randall (songwriter of “Whiskey Lullaby”), and Yoakam himself, and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, this album reflects the love for bluegrass music that Yoakam developed at an early age in Kentucky and that has inspired him for many years thereafter.
In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor who has appeared in more than 40 feature films, including "Sling Blade" and "Panic Room."
For more information about upcoming events at the Flint River Entertainment Complex, visit www.flintriverentertainmentcomplex.com.
