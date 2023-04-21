New information is coming to light as to what led prosecutors to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against actor Alec Baldwin.

A source familiar with the case told CNN that the possibility of modifications to the firing mechanism of the gun was learned by the special prosecutors overseeing the case in New Mexico. The source said that the modifications to the gun used in the 2021 shooting on the set of "Rust" included the potential ability for the gun to discharge a bullet without the trigger being pulled -- a claim which has been asserted by Baldwin, who referenced it in an interview with CNN last August.

