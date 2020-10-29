ALBANY -- While the question of kids trick-or-treating Saturday remains unsettled for most -- Should the little ones be allowed to go from door-to-door in the age of coronavirus? -- one thing is sure for grown-ups: There will be plenty of treats at Pretoria Fields Brewery downtown during the witching hours on Halloween night.
The brewery is hosting "Brews, Boos and Tunes" on All Hallow's Eve Saturday, with specialty craft brews, good food, scary costumes and plenty of spooktacular tunes.
Music will be provided by world-renowned -- and WPFQ, The Queen Bee -- DJ Kenny Kaon all night inside the brewery, while Brothers Pizza will serve up delectable treats via its mobile kitchen.
Celebrants who dress up in their scariest -- or best -- Halloween costumes will receive happy hour pricing on drinks, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.
For additional information, call (229) 518-1770.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.