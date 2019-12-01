ALBANY — Pretoria Fields Brewery will celebrate its second anniversary this week with the release of seven specially brewed beers and a number of cost-saving specials each day at the downtown establishment.
Brewmaster Kevin Hilton said the anniversary beers include “Americus,” a coffee barrel-aged stout that will be available in draft and bottles; “Sowega,” a tequila barrel-aged Gose with prickly pear cactus and lime zest, which will be available in draft and bottle; “Georgia Breakfast Stout,” a barrel-aged stout with peaches and roasted pecan praline syrup, in bottles and draft; “Prunus Persica,” a peach Berliner weisse, in draft only; “Pretoria Fields Forever,” a strawberry Berliner weisse, in bottle only; “Slappey,” a session IPA in draft only, and “Hexadeca,” an anniversary ale, quad-barrel-aged, in draft only.
“This market was wide open five years ago when we first had the idea to build a brewery,” Pretoria Fields Collective principal Dr. Tripp Morgan said. “The doorway was wide open, and I’m pleased now two years into this that we walked through that door.
“A lot of good things have happened in our first two years, and we’ve got a lot of things planned for the next year, from new beers to expansion of our farming operation to getting involved in the hemp business with possible CBD beer and CBD water — depending on state regulation — on the horizon. Plus we have the radio station (WNUQ, 102.1 FM — The Queen Bee) getting ready to go on the air, our hemp operation, expanding our (beer) territory and getting our products into the Atlanta area and throughout Georgia.”
The weeklong anniversary celebration will kick off Monday with a sale on Pretoria Fields merchandise, which is marked at 25% off. On Tuesday, patrons who buy a growler will get a free growler, and on Wednesday all beer to go will be $2 off.
On Thursday, which is National Repeal Day, pints will be on sale for half-price, and special Friday Night Flights will feature $2 off all Flights. On Saturday, the first 250 patrons in the brewery will receive a free anniversary pint glass with a beer purchase.
“There’s a lot to be proud of in our first two years,” Morgan said. “A lot of thought went into this, and I’m really glad we made the decision to move forward with this project. We’re proud to be a part of Albany.”
For other special events planned for the week, contact Dona Lyn Goodpasture at dgoodpasture@pretoriafields.com.