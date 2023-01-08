Prince Harry accuses 'dangerous' Queen Consort Camilla of leaking royal stories to the media

Prince Harry pointed out that he has done everything for the past six years privately to get through to his family.

 Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry has added to his allegations about the inner workings of the British royals ahead of the publication of his memoir "Spare" on Monday, setting the stage for an explosive week for the estranged family as they navigate his highly publicized disclosures.

In two interviews with British and US networks ITV and CBS, the Duke of Sussex spoke of death of his mother, the Princess of Wales; his disdain for the British press; his anger over the treatment of his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and the subsequent fallout with his family since their marriage.

