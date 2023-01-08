Prince Harry sat down with ITV interviewer Tom Bradby on Sunday, unveiling new revelations about his experiences growing up in the British royal family ahead of the publication of his memoir, "Spare," this week.

The young royal talked about the night his father told him about his mother Princess Diana's death and said he never wanted to be in his father's position during the interview.

