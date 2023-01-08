Prince Harry says 'heinous, horrible' stories have been 'spoon-fed' to press from the palace

Prince Harry pointed out that he has done everything for the past six years privately to get through to his family.

 Henry Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry sat down with ITV interviewer Tom Bradby on Sunday, unveiling new revelations about his experiences growing up in the British royal family ahead of the publication of his memoir, "Spare," this week.

In the interview and in excerpts from his memoir shared by ITV, the Duke of Sussex addressed how strife in his family has been fueled by the relationship between Buckingham Palace and media outlets.

