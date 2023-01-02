Prince Harry tells Anderson Cooper why he's not stepping out of the limelight

Prince Harry talked to Anderson Cooper for "60 Minutes."

 From 60 Minutes

Prince Harry is continuing to speak out regarding the rift in the British royal family.

He sat down with Anderson Cooper for a "60 Minutes" interview, described by CBS as Prince Harry's "first U.S. television interview to discuss his upcoming memoir 'Spare' and recount his childhood, the loss of his mother and life as the Duke of Sussex living in the UK and now in America."

CNN's Max Foster and Allegra Goodwin contributed to this report

