Priscilla Presley agrees to settlement in dispute over Lisa Marie Presley’s estate

Priscilla Presley and Lisa Marie Presley in 2013.

 Rick Diamond/Getty Images

(CNN) — Priscilla Presley has reached a settlement agreement over her petition questioning the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s will.

“The parties would like to report that they’ve reached a settlement,” Ronson J. Shamoun, Priscilla Presley’s attorney, told Judge Lynn Scaduto at a court hearing in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

