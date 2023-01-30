Priscilla Presley is challenging the validity of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's will.

In a court filing obtained by CNN, attorneys for Priscilla Presley filed a petition disputing a 2016 amendment to her daughter's will. The petition states that Lisa Marie Presley removed her mother and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees and replaced them with her children Riley and Benjamin Keough. Benjamin Keough later died in 2020.

