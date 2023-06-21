(CNN) — Famed director Sofia Coppola is bringing forth a fresh cinematic take on Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s relationship in “Priscilla,” one year after Baz Luhrmann’s “Elvis” biopic.

“Priscilla” stars “Euphoria” actor Jacob Elordi as Elvis and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla. The film is based on the 1986 memoir “Elvis and Me: The True Story of the Love Between Priscilla Presley and the King of Rock N’ Roll,” which Priscilla Presley co-wrote with author Sandra Harmon.

