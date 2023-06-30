(CNN) — A private jet carrying comedian and actor Gabriel Iglesias skid off a runway in a small town in western North Carolina, he said on social media Friday.

No injuries were reported when the airplane had difficulty stopping for an “undetermined reason” and slid about 600 feet off the end of the runway in Andrews, North Carolina, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

CNN’s Travis Nichols contributed to this report.

