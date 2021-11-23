Priyanka Chopra Jonas isn't acting like she and Nick Jonas are having problems By Lisa Respers France, CNN Nov 23, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Exclusive offer just for you! $1 week Sunday only delivery As a digital only subscriber, you qualify for Sunday only print home delivery. Subscribe now! Limited time offer. Not eligible for postal delivery. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas pose at the Billboard Music Awards in May. Rich Fury/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Someone apparently forgot to tell Priyanka Chopra Jonas that there's speculation she and Nick Jonas are having marital issues.It all started when the actress/producer dropped "Jonas" from her name on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.That began chatter that the star couple may have split. But then on Monday Nick Jonas posted a video on his Instagram account showing him working out with some weights as he did bicep curls.His wife had quite the reaction. "Damn! I just died in your arms..." she wrote in the comments, along with three emoticons including a face with heart eyes.The couple married in 2018.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 