Within the first scene of new Prime Video series "Citadel," Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden have a conversation that flits from English to Mandarin to German to Spanish and finally, back to English.

It's a flashy exchange that establishes the intelligence and worldliness of the secret agents they are portraying. But it is also a statement of intent from the series, indicating the radical ambition of the project the creative team is embarking upon.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags