Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is finally earning as much as her male co-star

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, here in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on December 2, says she is finally earning as much as her male co-star.

 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is finally earning as much as her male co-star, after two decades in the movie industry.

In an interview with the BBC, the actress and activist revealed that she never had "pay parity" in all the years she worked in Bollywood.

Tags