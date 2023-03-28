Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she left Bollywood because she was 'pushed into a corner'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is pictured here at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on March 10.

 Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she left Bollywood behind to give Hollywood a shot because she felt like she was being "pushed into a corner in the industry."

On Monday's episode of the "Armchair Expert" podcast, Chopra Jonas said that she "had people not casting me" and that she "had beef with people" in Bollywood. She added that she had "never said this" before.

