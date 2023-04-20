Prosecutors dismissing charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting

Prosecutors in the "Rust" fatal shooting case plan to file a notice to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, his attorney, Luke Nikas, tells CNN. Baldwin is seen here in New York in 2021.

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Involuntary manslaughter charges will be dismissed against actor Alec Baldwin, according to a statement from the New Mexico special prosecutors overseeing the cases in the "Rust" shooting.

Citing "new facts" in the case, special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said they could not "proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form.

CNN's Steve Forrest and Josh Campbell contributed to this report.

