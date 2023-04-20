Prosecutors plan to dismiss charges against Alec Baldwin in 'Rust' shooting, Baldwin's attorney tells CNN

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Prosecutors in the "Rust" fatal shooting case plan to file a notice to dismiss involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin, his attorney, Luke Nikas, tells CNN.

CNN has contacted the special prosecutor in the Santa Fe, New Mexico case for comment.

