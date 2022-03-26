EATONTON -- For more than five decades, internationally celebrated author Alice Walker has touched the world with her talent and activism. Georgia Writers Museum announced recently a special “Meet the Author” appearance of Walker via Zoom to be held at the Plaza Arts Center on April 12 at 7 p.m.
Walker will discuss her just-released book, "Gathering Blossoms Under Fire." The book offers a rare insight into the interior life of the National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning author. Edited by critic and writer Valerie Boyd, this book is a compilation of 50 years of journals, spanning Walker’s life and her development as an artist, human rights and women’s activist, and intellectual.
In an unvarnished and singular voice in "Gathering Blossoms Under Fire," Walker explores an astonishing array of events: marching in Mississippi with other foot soldiers of the Civil Rights Movement, led by Martin Luther King, Jr.; her marriage to a Jewish lawyer, defying laws that barred interracial marriage in the 1960s South; an early miscarriage; writing her first novel; the trials and triumphs of the Women’s Movement; erotic encounters and enduring relationships; the ancestral visits that led her to write "The Color Purple" (entering its 40th anniversary year); winning the Pulitzer Prize; being admired and maligned, sometimes in equal measure, for her work and her activism; and burying her mother.
A powerful blend of Walker’s personal life with political events, this revealing collection gives us a glimpse into the world of a literary legend.
Walker is a canonical figure in American letters. She is the author of "The Color Purple," "The Temple of My Familiar," "Horses Make a Landscape Look More Beautiful," "The Way Forward Is with a Broken Heart," "Now Is the Time to Open Your Heart," and many other works of fiction, poetry and nonfiction. Her writings have been translated into more than two dozen languages, and more than 15 million copies of her books have been sold worldwide.
Boyd was the author of the critically acclaimed biography, "Wrapped in Rainbows: The Life of Zora Neale Hurston," winner of the Southern Book Award and the American Library Association’s Notable Book Award. She was the founder and director of the MFA Program in Narrative Nonfiction and the Charlayne Hunter-Gault professor of journalism at the University of Georgia. She was editor-at-large at the University of Georgia Press and senior consulting editor for "The Bitter Southerner."
To register for this special event, contact www.georgiawritersmuseum.org. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
