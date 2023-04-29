platinum 2.jpg

Legislation that would have benefited music producers like Mario Meadows of Albany got no traction during the 2023 legislative session.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ATLANTA – Supporters of Georgia’s music industry entered this year’s General Assembly session optimistic lawmakers would renew state tax incentives to lure music producers and create a state office dedicated to promoting the industry.

But after a single committee hearing, nothing happened. The House Creative Arts & Entertainment Committee approved the measure to create a statewide music office. But it failed to reach the House floor for a vote, while the tax incentives bill didn’t even get a committee vote.

