ALBANY -- Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church will present a concert by the Emmaus Road Quartet on Sunday at 3 p.m. in the church's Ministry Center. Tickets are free and available at the church office at 2200 Dawson Road in Albany. Call (229) 436-6336 or contact Mike Keeley at mkeeley@pmumc.net for more information.
Based in Dalton, the carpet capital of the world, Emmaus Road is an energetic male Southern Gospel quartet with a sound, style and anointing all its own. Since the group was formed in October 2003, members say God has blessed the group beyond its wildest imagination. They have had the opportunity to travel and share their ministry all across the United States.
Greg Witt is the manager of the group and handles those high tenor notes with amazing ease. The other members of Emmaus Road are Chris Walton, Colby Goforth and Jordon Jones. Walton is the lead vocalist and adds a powerful addition to the group’s ministry and sound. He resides in Calera, Ala. Goforth, who lives in Cleveland, Tenn., plays the piano and sings baritone. With a smooth sound, his voice is a vital part of Emmaus Road harmonies. Jones, who hails from Huntsville, Ala., is the bass vocalist, and he puts the finishing touches on the group's harmony with those low bass notes everybody loves.
Interested persons and gospel music lovers can check out the Emmaus Road Quartet online at www.emmausroadquartet.com or at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1AMAjGMuccQ.