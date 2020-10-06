ALBANY — Everyone involved — even the musicians — knew the gathering on Sept. 26 for the “Queen Bee Jam: Session 2” could potentially be ... well, a hot mess.
You have four musical artists — artists from different genres, different eras, different tastes, different egos, different backgrounds, different experiences — gather for the first time and just sit down and jam ... with a live radio audience listening in, people watching live streaming of the event on social media, and a gathering of music fans who’d come to Pretoria Fields Brewery in downtown Albany to see what would happen.
Even the creative force behind the Jam — Q-102 The Queen Bee Station Manager Tara Dyer Stoyle — wasn’t 100 percent sure what might happen.
“Who knows? You could have some kind of trainwreck when you get people like this who’ve never played together and just turn them loose to jam,” Stoyle said. “But that’s the whole idea behind the Queen Bee Jam sessions: to get artists of different backgrounds together to see what might come out of it. Yes, it could be a disaster ... but it also could be magic.”
The gathering of Pine Box Dwellers singer/guitarist Sean Clark, veteran musician Dwayne “Wimpy” Bowden, guitar wiz Phil Facchini and versatile everyman musician Walt Dunn — with Dwellers drummer Connor Griffin providing percussion accompaniment on the cajon — a gathering, it should be noted, that included no prior meeting of the performers, actually turned into the magic that Stoyle spoke of.
The four traded vocals, calling out chord changes and solo opportunities in the middle of what turned into a 13-song showcase, and gave a performance that drew widespread praise.
“You worry when you do something like that: Is one guy going to try and take over or is someone going to play over everyone else?” Clark said after the live broadcast. “But there was none of that. Everyone just kind of worked together; no one tried to hog the spotlight. It was really amazing to be a part of this.”
Said Bowden, the veteran of the collective who had been a part of Albany band Messendger when that combo won the MTV “Headbangers Ball” competition — back in the days when Music Television actually played music and not tireless reality shows — after the Jam, “That was a lot of fun. I was honored to be a part of it; it’s something I’d love to do again.”
The four — with Facchini swapping between electric and acoustic leads, Bowden throwing mandolin into the mix, Dunn and Clark adding tasty solos of their own, and Griffin contributing perfect percussion and backing vocals — took lead on three songs each before closing the set with a spirited version of the gospel classic “I’ll Fly Away.”
Clark — with Griffin adding harmony — fronted on “I Shall Be Released,” “Something in the Water,” and Dwellers favorite “Hell Cat;” Bowden led the group on “Another Lonely Park Another Sunday,” “Country Boy at Heart,” and one of his originals, “Red Bird;” Dunn took over frontman duties on “That’s the Way Love Goes,” his own “Here and Now,” and “Old Habits;” while Facchini provided vocals on “Glimpse of Heaven,” “Drift Away” and “Easy.”
Dunn, who plays with a number of local artists, added a touch of poignancy to the Jam by revealing that he was performing one of his own songs for the first time publicly, having written “Here and Now” in the wake of his mother’s fatal car wreck. Bowden said “Red Bird” reflects on a period when he was homeless and without focus.
In the process of getting to know each other before the Queen Bee Jam session started, the quartet offered little snippets that musicians appreciate. When Stoyle played Hall and Oates’ “She’s Gone” prior to the start of the show, the musicians commented on the relative quality of the duo.
“ I love Hall and Oates,” Clark said. “I found out there was a number you could call if you were having a bad day and when you dialed it, they play a Hall and Oates song.”
When one of the artists mentioned playing in a Led Zeppelin cover band, Facchini said, “I played in a Led Zeppelin-AC/DC cover band in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. We were called Stairway to Hell.”
With each song played, those present saw a growing bond between the disparate musicians. And when they finished, there was a shared, palpable feeling that this was a coming together that was right in all the ways that mattered.
