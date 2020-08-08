ALBANY — By all standards of measure the “virtual” Knobby Knees Music Festival, held June 28 in the Q-102 radio studio inside Pretoria Fields Brewery due to concerns related to the coronavirus, was a rousing success.
It made money for the Flint Riverkeeper, whose officials had resigned themselves to the probability that the environmental organization would have to get by without its largest fundraiser of the year until Q-102 station manager Tara Dyer Stoyle approached Riverkeeper Gordon Rogers with a proposal to hold the concert live in the radio’s studio. And all of the artists who performed — Jodi Mann, the Pine Box Dwellers, the Page Brothers Band, Unbreakable Bloodline, Evan Barber and Bodean & the Poachers — adapted well to the confines of the smallish studio and gave masterful performances.
At last count, more than 12,000 people had listened to or viewed all or part of the festival either on the radio station’s airwaves or on live social media broadcasts posted by the artists, the Riverkeeper and Q-102.
But the spirit of the Knobby Knees fest has extended its life beyond the show itself. And that spirit was made manifest last Sunday with the first of what is expected to be regular “Queen Bee Jam Sessions,” again broadcast live on the radio station.
Dakota and Travis Page of the Page Brothers Band, highly regarded pedal steel player Jeremy King of Rochelle, and Bodine & the Poachers harmonica player Chris Overman met in the Queen Bee studio and played, well, a jam session that has drawn rave reviews from participants and listeners alike. Page Brothers drummer Paulie D. was on hand for most of the session, providing percussion on the cajon.
Stoyle said the idea for the Jam Session on the independent radio station came to her as she watched the artists who performed at the Knobby Knees Festival interact.
“After watching the musicians admire fellow artists during Knobby Knees, I thought it might be interesting to mix musicians and singers from different bands and various genres and give them a platform to play together,” Stoyle said. “When I talked to several of the musicians about the idea, they all quickly said they wanted in.”
And so it was Sunday as the Page brothers, King and Overman got together, talked briefly through keys and chord changes and then just, essentially, winged it. The results were musically exceptional, a romp through well-known tunes by artists who’d influenced the musicians and original tunes that took on new life with the atypical mix of musicians and their instruments.
“Man, I never knew a pedal steel would sound so good on our songs,” guitarist/vocalist Travis Page said. “The pedal steel added an element I never imagined, and the harmonica enriched the songs. We could definitely add these instruments into our mix.
“We were excited and honored to be part of the first jam session.”
The session got off to a rousing start when, during the first two songs — both Ernest Tubb classics — Overman and King opened everyone’s eyes with solos that had the Page brothers exchanging knowing looks across the room that said, “This is going to be good.”
And it was.
The musicians talked and played their way through a couple of hours of songs, with Dakota Page’s growl of a voice riding smoothly over the acoustic guitar licks of his brother, King’s pedal steel and the harmonica and guitar accompaniment of Overman, who also took on lead vocals for a pair of songs.
“It was fun and surprisingly organized ... in its way,” Overman said after the show. “I knew when we had a pedal steel in the mix what songs I wanted to do. I’ve played with Dakota and Travis before, so I was a little prepared.
“I definitely look forward to more of these.”
King, who was taught the pedal steel by John Neff of Athens-based Drive-By Truckers, said he was encouraged to try the instrument when he “plateaued as a guitarist.”
“John, of course, was a huge inspiration,” King, who plays with Matt McMillan & the City Limits and owns his own High Rock Records studio in Rochelle, said. “Plus, no one else was really playing pedal steel, especially in our region, and it just has this crazy, amazing sound.”
King knew of the other artists, but he’d never considered playing with them.
“This (jam session) is awesome,” he said. “When I heard about it, heard they were having different musicians play together, I really wanted to be a part of it. It was everything I’d hoped it would be and more. These guys are excellent musicians.”
The four musicians reached out via social media in the days prior to the show and talked about potential songs they could play, but there was no real plan when they met up at the Queen Bee studio.
“We talked back and forth (on social media), but we really had nothing definite planned when we got here,” Dakota Page said. “I think we all figured that we were on the same page musically, so we just decided we’d play what we felt like playing when we got to the studio.”
Stoyle said the initial spark that was ignited at the Knobby Knees fest grew as the musicians started playing during the jam session.
“I’m always excited to see the Page Brothers perform, and when Jeremy King agreed to be part of the show, that feeling grew,” the radio station manager said. “I’d never seen a pedal steel played in person. Adding Chris Overman, who sang and played guitar and harmonica, was icing on the cake. I hope listeners enjoyed it as much as I did.”
With one successful session in the books, Stoyle said she’s already looking forward to the next Queen Bee Jam Session.
“I’ve talked with a lot of musicians who’ve said they want to be part of the sessions,” she said. “We’re working around everyone’s schedules to set the next one up. I hope it is as exciting as this first one. We’re looking at some really unique combinations.”
Artists interested in taking part in the Queen Bee Jam Sessions may contact Stoyle at (229) 206-0900.
